What is domestic violence? Domestic violence is one person’s use of a variety of tactics to control another person in an intimate relationship.

Does your partner hit, punch, slap, kick, shove or bite you? Threaten to hurt you or your children? Abuse or threaten to harm pets? Have sudden outbursts of anger or rage? Become jealous without reason? Isolate you from family or friends? Prevent you from going where you want, when you want? Interfere with your job or going to school? Destroy personal property? Deny you access to bank accounts, credit cards or car? Control all finances? Force you to have sex or do things that make you uncomfortable? Insult you or call you names? Follow you or spy on you? Humiliate you in front of others? If you answered yes to one or more of the above, you might be abused.

You are not alone. Call 911 for help and assistance. You can also contact the Victims Resource Center in Newark for help, assistance and advocacy at (315) 331-1171. I will be partnering with District Attorney Michael Calarco, Chairman Steven LeRoy and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors to bring awareness to domestic violence by presenting a proclamation at the Oct. 15 board meeting.

Wayne County will Shine the Light on Domestic Violence. The Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety and Courthouse buildings will be illuminated in purple light throughout October as Wayne County marks domestic violence awareness month. Purple is the symbolic color for domestic violence awareness and, historically, the battered women’s movement. Wear purple on Oct. 24 to help generate discussion and awareness, and recognize the victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Wayne County has 344 registered sex offenders living in our towns and villages. I report this information each month to the Public Safety Committee and forward individual town data to each town supervisor. You can find out more information by visiting our website waynecosheriff.org and the free Wayne County NY Sheriff app. If you have any questions, please contact me or your village/town police department. This information is not to alarm you, but to give you the resources to protect yourself, your loved ones, to prevent crime and victimization.

I am pleased to provide OffenderWatch for the citizens of Wayne County. OffenderWatch is the nation’s leading registered sex offender management and community notification tool with hundreds of leading agencies in dozens of states utilizing it. Wayne County’s law enforcement utilizes OffenderWatch to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct and compliance status of the registered offenders in Wayne County.

Sex offenders move frequently, so instead of having to check the maps on a weekly basis the best way to stay informed is to take advantage of our free email alert system. You may confidentially register as many addresses in the county as you wish, and this office will continuously monitor the addresses and send you an email alert if a new sex offender registers an address within one mile of any address you register. There is no cost for this service and no limit to the number of addresses you can register — your email address and physical addresses are all confidential. Tell your friends and neighbors and be sure to register your home, school, work, gym, day care, park, soccer field, grandparents — any address you and your children frequent.

In August 2019, 54 males and 11 females were committed to the jail facility. There were 78 transports, 5,948 inmate meals served, and $99,249.73 collected from 28 inmates released on bail and fines. Inmates worked 1,958 hours of labor in laundry, facility cleaning and food service.

The jail facility boarded four inmates from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, and secured 12 parole violators and four inmates ready for transfer to state prison.

Court security officers cleared 2,982 people entering the Hall of Justice through the magnetometer, securing 30 weapons and 56 other contraband items similar to Transportation Security Administration airport security — firearms, ammunition, knives, scissors, cell phones, glass bottles, umbrellas, helmets, hand tools, etc.

Deputies traveled 105,718 miles on patrol, investigating 54 motor vehicle accidents in which seven people were injured, two missing persons, 31 animal complaints, 390 minor crimes, 15 major crimes, five fire investigations and 1,014 miscellaneous complaints. Deputies issued 261 traffic tickets and five DWIs, and made 117 violation, misdemeanor and felony arrests plus 26 mental health arrests.

The Records Office registered 33 sex offenders, processed 107 requests for reports and conducted 68 records checks. The Pistol Permit Unit processed 25 pistol permit applications and 48 pistol permit amendments requiring a Brady Check. The Civil Office processed 95 legal papers and 66 Family Court orders, handled three evictions, received $148,926.97 and paid out $146,669.31 to creditors. This month, $17,806.39 was remitted to the County Treasurer’s Office for the general fund.

Wayne County law enforcement charged 17 people with DWI: five by Macedon PD, two by Newark PD, five by the Sheriff’s Office and five by New York State Police. Please drink responsibly!

Sgt. Joseph Hendler attended the OC Instructor Class in Monroe County. Deputy Steve Mitchell attended a Marine Patrol meeting in Rochester. Lt. Joe Croft, Sgt. Investigator Andrew Hares and Deputy Sam Ross attended the CARFAX training in Canandaigua. Lt. Rob Milby attended a law enforcement conference in Saratoga Springs and an international homicide seminar in Albany. Undersheriff Jeff Fosdick assisted with the Albany County accreditation. Maj. David Ambeau and Lt. James Miller attended the NYS Sheriffs’ Association jail administrator’s training conference in Saratoga Springs and I attended the NYSAC fall seminar conference in Monticello.

Correction officers Donald Dennie and Shane Donahue completed 20 years of service. I salute Donald and Shane for their service!

If you see something, say something. Call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Please contact me at (315) 946-5797 or at bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us with any questions or concerns you may have.