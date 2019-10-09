Farmington Town Councilman Ron Herendeen has been working for our community by serving on the Town Board Public Works Committee. His priorities have always been to deliver essential services, snow plowing, water, and sewer with the goal of public safety for our residents.

He is aware of our environment as well as preserving our natural resources, which he learned by farming the land in our town. He has always practiced the values that he learned growing up right here in Farmington. He is a member of one of the family’s that founded this town in 1788 and that’s why he is so devoted to our town.

Let’s elect Ron Herendeen for the future of our Farmington community. Join me in voting for Ron Herendeen on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. I know he would appreciate your vote!

Ted Fafinski

Farmington