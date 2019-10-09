An exhibit of 112 paintings by 41 area artists are on display at Willow Pond, 40 Willow Pond Way, in the 14th Annual Penfield Art Association at Legacy at Willow Pond Autumn Art Show and Sale.

The exhibit opened Sept. 29 and runs until Oct. 26.

A closing reception and awards presentation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. The show is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

A special feature of this show is a salute to the town of Penfield with an award category for works depicting local scenes and landmarks.

Visit penfieldartassociation.com for more information.