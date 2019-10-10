The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for Oct. 7-Oct. 11 includes:

Oct. 7: Grilled cheese with apple and bacon and creamy tomato soup.

Oct. 8: Pulled pork sandwich, tater tots, and a side salad.

Oct. 9: Sloppy joes on a roll, fresh fruit, and smashed potatoes.

Oct. 10: Jambalaya pasta.

Oct. 11: Chef’s choice $4 Friday.