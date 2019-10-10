Book Ends Book club recently celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Irondequoit Library.

It was attended by original and present members. In attendance was Stella Megargle, who was the first president of Book Ends, as well as Sandy Bills, the current president. The club was started in 1969 by a number of Irondequoit women.

In September, each member purchases and presents a synopsis of a newly published hardcover book, and, in the course of the year, the books are distributed to each member to read.

The meeting programs are presentations of books or programs other than those in the club’s current collection.