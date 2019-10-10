Brandon Burgess, who sparked a manhunt after robbing a 7-Eleven in Phelps in September, has been indicted on seven counts including robbery.

Brandon Burgess, who sparked a manhunt after robbing a 7-Eleven in Phelps in September, has been indicted on seven counts including robbery.

The grand jury's indictment also covered robberies of construction tools on Sept. 17, as well as accusations of tampering with physical evidence. The Ontario County District Attorney says that Burgess has been found unfit to proceed and has been sent to a facility to address any mental health needs.

The 28-year-old Burgess' robbery of the 7-Eleven in Phelps in September sparked a two-day manhunt across multiple counties before he was arrested in Seneca Falls. He has already pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.