The October 2019 Fairport board meeting notice has been released to the public.

A board workshop will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Baumer Conference Room, 10 Baumer Place.

The audit/finance committee meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 in the District Officer Conference Room, 38 W. Church St.

The policy committee meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 18 in the District Officer Conference Room, 38 W. Church St.

There will be a building visit from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct.18 at Northside Elementary School, 181 Hamilton Road.

A regular board of education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in Room 512, Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way.