The Rochester Professional Consultants Network has been named the September Fairport-

Perinton Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.

Since 1990, RPCN has been helping business consultants within the Greater Rochester community. The founders were former Kodak employees who had a vision to help each other develop consulting businesses through mutual support.

Today, RPCN has many offerings to support business consultants, many of whom work alone.

RPCN offers networking meetings, educational events, business and technology forums and a consulting business boot camp.

During Fairport-Perinton Chamber events, Bob Manard will be in attendance representing RPCN.