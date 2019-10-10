Four St. Ann’s Community residents recently were recognized for their artistic endeavors by LeadingAge New York, an organization that advocates for senior living communities across the state.

LeadingAge New York received 267 art submissions from 56 participating organizations for its 2019 Art Exhibit.

Paintings by Mary Lou Swicklik and Elizabeth Jennings, residents from St. Ann’s Care Center in Webster, will be among the top 70 pieces chosen for display in a traveling art exhibit that will be seen across the state. Paintings by Alice Theodore and Jacqueline Riley, also St. Ann’s Care Center residents, received Staff Choice awards and will hang in the offices of LeadingAge New York staff members for a year.