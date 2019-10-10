Joseph P. Dileo had been on the run from August and allegedly stole a boat to cross the St. Lawrence River and flee to Canada

A man who allegedly stole a boat and crossed the St. Lawrence River to enter Canada illegally is in custody.

Joseph P. Dileo, 46, listed by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office as homeless, Monday was arrested on an indictment warrant from Ontario County Court charging him with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering to file false instrument, and first-degree scheme to defraud.

Dileo had been on the run since August and fled Ontario County to elude prosecution, according to the sheriff's office. During the following 45 days Dileo drove a friend's vehicle to Ogdensburg, then allegedly stole a boat and took it across the St. Lawrence River, entering Canada illegally. He eventually was arrested by Canadian authorities and given several immigration charges. After being released by Canadian authorities, he was charged with grand larceny by New York State Police in the Town of Hammond in St. Lawrence County for the alleged boat theft.

He was released on his own recognizance on those charges, to return in November, and turned over to Ontario County deputies. He was transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.