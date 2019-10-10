I intend to support Dan Unrath for councilmember for Ward 2 in the city of Canandaigua. I’ve known Dan for about six years after we both moved to the Rosepark Cottage neighborhood.

I have come to know and appreciate Dan’s passion and commitment to Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes region. He is always the first to pitch in to help neighbors or support local charitable causes such as Light Hill (a local hospice home), Annalise’s Friends (a childhood cancer organization) and now volunteering at Restore Habitat for Humanity weekly. Dan is also well known at the YMCA. Both he and his wife feel strongly about “buying local” and they can be seen at local shops, restaurants and always at the Saturday Farmers Market.

Prior to retirement, Dan worked for the New York State Division of Parole for 35 years and post-retirement as a bus driver for Ontario County Arc.

His interests are diverse and he would serve as a great complement to those of the entire council whose goals are to “balance the cost of government while maintaining public services, plan for the future and present budgets that keep taxes low.”

Dan Unrath is someone who cares deeply about Canandaigua, and it shows! Please join me in supporting Dan Unrath on Election Day. Thank you.

Irenita Gardiner

Canandaigua