I am the former mayor of the city of Hornell, serving for 32 years, elected in 1985 and leaving office on Dec. 31, 2017. During this period of time, I had the extreme pleasure of working with Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni.

I can honestly say with all candor I never worked with a more committed public official in all those years. My friend Ellen Polimeni no doubt loves the community she serves and the people that live within it. She is the perfect example of selfless public service, her only goal to move her community forward. A dedicated educator, on top of her dedication as an elected public servant, what an outstanding role model.

As a longtime mayor, I fully understand having to make difficult decisions and I also understand that you have opposing opinions. The beauty of Ellen's leadership is her ability to bring opposing sides together, to create consensus in moving the community forward. As someone who worked with Ellen on the New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Committee, I can tell you her knowledge and leadership was valued and welcome. In this era of nasty divided political climate, it is refreshing to have leadership of the caliber of Ellen Polimeni.

Shawn Hogan

Hornell