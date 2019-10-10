Irondequoit Library, 1290 Titus Ave., will offer the following programs

Teen Writing Group: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.

Dungeons and Dragons (and Donuts!): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5. For ages 13-18. Registration is required.

ASL Storytime: 11 a.m. on Oct. 5. For ages 1-5. No registration required.

Little Free Library Celebration: 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The program will start with an awards ceremony and conclude with light refreshments. Registration is requested but not required.

Call (585) 336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.