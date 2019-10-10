585 Rockin' Burger Bar, 250 Pixley Road, Gates: Friday — Diggler's Bridge, 7 p.m.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Big Martha (Allman Brothers tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — The Boyd & Parker Ambush, 5:30 p.m., Daddy Longleg's Homegrown Revival, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Jack West (record release), 9 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Mullett, with Appetite for Volutage, 8:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbrige Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Rockhouse Riot, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Reverend Kingfish, 5-7 p.m., Vinyl, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — head to the Roots, 5-7 p.m., Greg Woods, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Blues and Beyond, 2-3:30 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Brighton: Saturday — The Velvet Gentemen, 8-10 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Nate Gross, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Seein' Double, 6-9 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Session Gaelic Tunes, 2-5 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Mike Steinmetz, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6-9 p.m.

Brewery Pub, 8 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Friday — Steve Bartolotta, 9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Free Casino, Blue Envy, Baker Street, 8 p.m.; Friday — Handguns, In Winds and Second Suitor, Carpool, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Inoculation, Mutilated, Anthropic, Undeath, 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — The Pearlz, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Double Down, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Chubby Checker and the Wildcats, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Alicia and the Sideburns, 9 p.m.; Friday — Mochester, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Song Remains (Led Zeppelin tribute), 10 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Hayen's Anegls, 4 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Banned from the Tavern, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Andy Frasco & The U.N., with Trongone, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Driftwood, with The Dawn Timbers, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 W. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Phil Dollard, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — The Flysheels, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Jackson Cavalier, 4-6 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Honey & Vinegar, 5 p.m., Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Back in Town, 8:30 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Lucky Number, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Saturday — Fall Festival with Annie in the Water, Papa Muse, Kim Bristol Band and Old World Warblers, noon to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday — Fall Festival with Jeff Acker and Jimmy Jam Duo, noon to 6 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Laura Nyro Tribute featuring Annie Wells and Friends (Sarah Eide, Maria Gillard, Diane Holmes, Sarah Long Hendershot), 8 p.m.; Sunday — Joe Policastro Trio, 7 p.m.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Friday — Mike Edwards, 8-11 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — The Moho Collective (EP release), 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Bill Tiberio Band, 7-10 p.m.

Lux Lounge, 666 South Ave., Rochester: Friday — The Hi-Risers, 9 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Thursday — Jinjer, with The Browning, 6:30 p.m.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Chasing Neon, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Grit 'N Grace, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Inside Out, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Lub Dub, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Tom Chamberlain, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Keith Rotach, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Big Blue House, 6-9 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — As One, 7-10:30 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — bob McGee, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Chris Ott, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — El Rojo Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Serge & Friends, 6 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Katy Wright, 7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing, 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Sam Swanson, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Ryan Consiglio, 6-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Uptown Groove, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Bonfire (AC/DC tribute), 8 p.m. to midnight.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — New Novelties, 8 p.m.; Friday — screamcloud, with Evil Hearted You, 9 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Ave., Henrietta: Friday — The Tragedy Brothers, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — Timeline Band, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Amy Helm, 8 p.m.; Friday — Sophistafunk, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Blind Owl Band, 8 p.m.

Timber Creek Tavern, 17 S. Main St., Manchester: Thursday — Meyer & McGuire, 5-8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Saturday — Mystic Stew, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Head to the Roots, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 495 Exchange St., Geneva: Saturday — Heat Wave, 6-9 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Nick LeDuc, 6-9 p.m.

Via Girasole Wine Bar, 3 Schoen Place, Pittsford: Thursday — Amanda Ashley, 7-9 p.m.; Friday — Steve Greene, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Jimmie Highsmith, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Woody's Bar & Grill in the Quality Inn, 2468 Mound Road, Waterloo: Friday — Meyer & McGuire, with Perry Cleaveland, 7-9 p.m.