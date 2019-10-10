The Rochester Locust Club has teamed up with Canandaigua National Bank to start the "Denny Wright fund."

A fundraiser has been set up for the Rochester police officer who was stabbed multiple times.

Donations can be made at any Canandaigua National Bank branch or at the Locust Club on Lexington Avenue in Rochester.

Officer Wright was stabbed repeatedly in the head and face while responding to a call on Peck Street last Friday.

The suspect Keith Williams, 28 is charged with aggravated attempted murder in the attack.

He's due in court Thursday, but the District Attorney says the hearing will most likely get waived to a grand jury.

Officer Wright is being treated at Rochester General Hospital.