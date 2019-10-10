Sales director joins Finger Lakes Visitors Connection

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, recently hired Tracey Burkey, of Liverpool, as director of sales.

Burkey will oversee and facilitate all aspects of meeting and conference sales and services for Ontario County tourism. She holds the Certified Destination Management Executive distinction, the travel industry's highest individual educational achievement.

Ontario County is set to become a meeting and conference destination in 2020 with the opening of The Lake House on Canandaigua and Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort, along with the Geneva Ramada Lakefront and Pinnacle Athletic Campus in Victor.