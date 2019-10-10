A new law requires all workers in New York state to complete sexual harassment training by this week. The problem? Some lawmakers haven't done it.

A new law requires all workers in New York state to complete sexual harassment training by this week. The problem? Some lawmakers haven't done it.

According to Politico, the training mandated by state law hasn't been held in the state Senate since March 2018.

State employees have been required to go through sexual harassment courses for years, but the 2018-2019 budget expanded the terms and rules for all private and public sector workers. Signed in April 2018, it gave companies until Oct. 9, 2019 to meet the requirements.

Critics including state Republicans are jumping on the report, accusing Democrats, who control all branches of state government, of breaking the law.

A spokesperson for Senate Republicans told Politico, "It turns out the Senate Democrats were so busy patting themselves on the back for passage of their radical leftist agenda that they neglected to offer anti-sexual harassment training to all Senate employees, as required by law."

"I think the Senate Republicans should take some time and some self-evaluation and apologize for the years and years of delay in addressing this crisis by blocking all meaningful reforms," Democratic majority spokesperson Mike Murphy said in response.

Murphy claims they won't break the new law if they hold training by the end of the year. He points to state guidelines giving employers leeway in choosing dates to meet the annual requirement. They view the requirement as once per calender year, so the March 2018 training counts for last year, and they have a little more than two months to do it in 2019.