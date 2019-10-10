The St. John Fisher College Wegmans School of Pharmacy and 2U Inc. recently announced a partnership to deliver a new clinically oriented hybrid pharmacy pathway for aspiring pharmacy professionals in New York and across the country.

The pathway, called Fisher Pharm.D. Online, will be the first online or hybrid Pharm.D. pathway offered by an institution in the state and one of fewer than 10 online graduate pharmacy programs in the country.

Wegmans School of Pharmacy faculty will teach students through weekly live classes and interactive coursework on 2U’s online platform. Students will also gain hands-on experience and clinical training from pharmacy professionals during placement experiences in or near their own communities.

The first cohort is expected to launch in fall 2020.