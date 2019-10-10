The Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor recently held its annual college fair at Eastview Mall.

Representatives from 80-plus colleges and funding institutions met with local high schoolers and their families to help them assess their options for higher education.

“We are fortunate enough to have so many schools, from Maine to Alabama and everywhere in between,” said Tom Sanders, chair of the club’s College Fair Committee. “[Farmington-Victor Kiwanis] wants to make sure we do our part in introducing the kids in our area to the possibilities after high school. The world is limitless and so is their potential, and we want to make sure these kids know it.”

“We are always glad to host this event and help inform the future generations of citizens here in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes regions” said Kiwanian Mike Kaufmann, general manager of Eastview Mall. “[Eastview] wants to be more than a shopping and dining destination, we want to make sure we are having a positive impact on the community.”

Sanders said the club is planning its next college fair for September 2020, with plans to grow.

“We would like to hit closer to 100 colleges, trade schools, military branches and funding institutions next year, and we think we can do it,” he said.