Seven years ago, the Wayne Soccer Alumni started its hall of fame to capture the storied history of the soccer program, which includes 11 sectional championships and over 35 league titles.

This year, six alumni were inducted into the Hall of Fame: Margaret Bockus ’97, Bill Drexler ’74, Russ Hanks ’66, Don Johnson, Karen Schoppe ’86 and John Serafine ’66.

Bockus played three years of varsity soccer at Wayne, earning all-league honors each year. She was honorable mention All-Greater Rochester her sophomore and junior years, and first team AGR her senior year.

The team won the Wayne County league title during her senior season. Bockus led the team with 28 goals and 16 assists, earning team MVP honors and the Wayne Athletics Athlete of the Year Award. Throughout her three years on varsity, her team’s record was 40-12-4.

Bockus finished her career with 56 goals and 34 assists. In addition to playing soccer, she was a three-year starter on the basketball and softball teams while graduating fourth in her class.

Drexler’s soccer journey began in seventh and eighth grade, with the eighth grade team going undefeated. He played one year of junior varsity soccer, then three years of varsity in which all three teams made sectionals and two of the teams made the finals. His career highlights include the Slick Award for the team, MVP his junior year and second team all-county his senior year.

After high school, Drexler went on to help organize the original Wayne Wings adult teams. He played more than 10 years of adult soccer and continued a hockey career that started in high school.

Hanks was a three-year varsity starter along with inductee Serafine. He was co-captain his senior year and led the team defensively, capturing three Wayne County League championships and two Section V titles.

After his time at Wayne Central, Hanks continued playing soccer at St John Fisher College. He was named to the All New York State College Soccer team in 1966, ’67 and ’69. In 1970, he was selected to a U.S. College All Star team and participated in a European tour.

Hanks turned down offers to play professional soccer in Philadelphia and Dallas to attend law school. He founded the Albany Soccer Club, coached youth soccer and served as vice president of Central NYS Soccer League.

Johnson was a three-year varsity starter for teams that were Wayne County champions all three years. He was a member of the sectional championship team of 1974 and his team was a finalist in 1975.

Johnson was a member of the first Wayne Wings team in 1975 and played for 30 years. He played at Bartlesville Wesleyan College in 1982 and ’83, teams that were district champions both years. In 1982, the team finished third at nationals. He earned All-American honors both years.

Johnson coached Wayne Wings men’s and women’s teams from 1979 to 2014, and helped coach goalkeepers at Wayne’s varsity teams.

Schoppe played two seasons for the girls soccer program as goalkeeper. She was a two-year starter and two-time first team selection. The team won its first league title as a program during her junior season and reached the sectional semifinals her senior year.

Schoppe earned team MVP honors and was nominated for Who’s Who Among American High School Students. While at Wayne, she was a three-year varsity basketball player and four-year varsity softball player.

She went on to play soccer at Monroe Community College, helping the team go 20-0-0 her freshman year. Schoppe was named to the National Tournament All-Star, NJCAA Region III First Team All Star, received the Golden Goalie Award for the National Tournament, was named to the NSCAA All-American team and won the Adidas Award for outstanding keeper.

Serafine started as a sophomore forward in 1963. He helped earn three Wayne County championships and two Section V titles. Serafine also played baseball and was co-captain his senior year. He served in the U.S. Army for four years before attending Fairmont State.