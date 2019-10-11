The Cobblestone Arts Center Gallery, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, is exhibiting “Metal & Arts” until Nov. 24.

The exhibit showcases metal sculptures, silk paintings and jewelry by local artists, including silk painter Len Bromdun, enamelist Antoinette Magaletta, and metal sculptors Dan McClude and Wayne Williams.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays or by appointment. Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.