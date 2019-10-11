Jane W. Justice allegedly was found with six dogs in squalor in her vehicle

A woman who was at the center of the highly publicized "Naples 85" animal cruelty case has now been issued six more counts, after reportedly being found with six flea-infested puppies living in poor conditions in her vehicle .

Jane W. Justice, 70, listed as homeless by the Ontario County Humane Society, Friday was charged with six counts of cruelty to an animal. According to the Humane Society, Justice was stopped by an Ontario County sheriff's deputy in the CVS parking lot at 15 Honeoye Commons in the town of Richmond. The deputy looked inside her vehicle and saw six Cairn terrier puppies living in garbage, urine and fleas that filled the car.

According to the Humane Society, Justice was found to have separated the puppies — when they were two to three weeks old — from their mother, which she had turned over to the Livingston County Dog Control Office on Sept. 25.

The Humane Society seized the six puppies, which are flea-infested and have parasites. The dogs were examined and treated and are now being cared for at the society's Happy Tails facility in Hopewell. Justice was taken to the Ontario County jail for pre-detention arraignment.

Jane and Richard Justice earlier each were charged with 85 counts of cruelty to an animal, as well as 85 counts of failure to provide food and water to an impoverished animal, after 85 dogs — all Cairn and Yorkshire terriers — were removed from their Lawyer Road home in Naples by the Humane Society in early August. (More dogs were removed later.) Both pleaded not guilty, and the case most recently was adjourned until Oct. 24 in Naples Town Court.

The Naples Code Enforcement Office deemed the Justices' residence unsafe and uninhabitable after the dogs were initially seized.

Seventy-five of those 85 dogs were adopted by people whose names were drawn in a lottery Sunday at the Happy Tails shelter. Five of the 80 dogs available for option needed more care and would go to new owners soon, according to the society, and the fate of the other five of the "Naples 85" depends on the outcome of ongoing litigation.