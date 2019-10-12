Dan Unrath will have my support in his election for councilman of Ward 2 in Canandaigua. I have known Dan for over 10 years and have come to really appreciate his commitment to community. From working as a first responder in previous communities to a volunteer at a not-for-profit in our community, Dan has demonstrated his desire to serve. Now, being a part of the City Council just makes sense for him.

As a coworker of Dan, I was able to observe his ability to think in a rational manner. By employing both facts and critical thinking, he was better equipped to act, teach, lead and manage. These are important characteristics that I know will now serve him well in his new role.

Knowing the people and issues of a community can only be accomplished by involvement in the community. Relationship-building is second nature to Dan and, coupled with his acute awareness of city matters, positions him to serve and be a voice for the people of Canandaigua. Dan is never at a loss for words — that is what makes him a friend to many. Knowing when and how to use his words makes him a credible candidate.

I hope you will join me in voting for Dan Unrath on Nov. 5 to ensure that our community has the voice it needs on City Council.

James Beaujon

Canandaigua