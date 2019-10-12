The Business Improvement District is raising money for new decorations, and stay tuned for Santa's arrival

CANANDAIGUA — As the old song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like … well, it’s still looking more like Halloween than Christmas.

But when it is time, downtown Canandaigua will have a new, fresher look for the holidays — and a new plan for the arrival of Santa Claus.

Pending approval of City Council, the downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District is looking to have Santa Claus set up shop at Santa’s House in Commons Park on Small Business Saturday, instead of his traditional arrival the day before, according to Denise Chaapel, manager of the BID.

The district also is kicking off a fundraising campaign to help purchase new holiday decorations for the newly installed decorative light poles in the city.

Each of the 25 “breath-taking” poles will have a new, 5-foot decorated wreath and holiday lights also will give downtown a festive feel. The BID raised money in 2007 for decorations, but those are well past their shelf life, Chaapel said.

Those who donate will be recognized throughout the downtown area, Chaapel said.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a giving community that takes ownership of our downtown and supports us,” Chaapel said.

The new-look decorations will be put up before Thanksgiving, on or around Nov. 11, Chaapel said.

The holiday light parade, which is modeled after events in other communities, would begin at roughly 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and proceed on Main Street, from West Avenue to Bristol Street.

The parade will involve all sorts of community groups, with lights being the main theme. Santa will ride aboard the last vehicle in the parade, and the community tree-lighting ceremony will mark its end.

“This is all about community,” Chaapel said.

To help

For more information on how to contribute for new holiday decorations, as well as for more information, visit www.downtowncanandaigua.com or call 585-396-0300. Checks can be sent to the downtown Business Improvement District office at 115 S. Main St., Canandaigua, NY 14424.