The body of the founder and CEO of Tinker Ventures in Utah was found in San Jose according to her family.

Erin Valenti, 33, grew up in Fairport. Her family, who still live in the area, had been searching for her in California.

According to our affiliate in Utah, Valenti was due to return for the Women Tech Awards Wednesday evening where she was to receive an award for Entrepreneurial Excellence.

Valenti's family initially started looking for her after hearing her rental car went missing and reports that she hadn't been seen since Monday.

Her family released this statement:

"Erin has been found. Please call off the search. We all greatly appreciate the effort and support people have provided. The family will release more information as they are able to."

Valenti was initially considered a "voluntary missing person" and there was not an active search by law enforcement, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

