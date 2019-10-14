Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fatal crash in Steuben county.

It happened on County Route 76 near Rugby Road in the town of Pulteney on around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Finger Lakes Daily News, four people were killed and a fifth victim was airlifted to the hospital.

The names of the victims nor the ages have not been released at this time.

The crash shut down nearby roads for several hours, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.