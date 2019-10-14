Bridges For Brain Injury in Farmington will receive the Brain Injury Association of New York State Victory Award for its Wildlife Rockstar program on Nov. 7 during the Journey of Hope Gala in New York City.

The Victory Award recognizes programs that contribute to “improving the quality of life and care of those living with brain-related injuries and challenges.”

Bridges for Brain Injury is a nonprofit that provides rehabilitative services to adult survivors of brain injury and physical disabilities in the Finger Lakes, Rochester and Southern Tier regions. Its mission is to “help individuals bridge the gap between surviving from a terrible tragedy or illness to living lives of independence with dignity and hope, by preventing nursing home placement and supporting community living.”

Wildlife Rockstars is a wildlife education outreach group run by staff and day-program members. As part of their rehabilitation, members are trained in the handling and care of native and exotic animals, birds and reptiles.

The Wildlife Rockstars visit schools, day care centers, youth groups, libraries, nursing homes and community events to share information about their animal ambassadors, and encourage environmental and wildlife conservation awareness.

Members also share their personal injury and rehabilitation stories, and discuss the importance of brain/head injury safety and prevention practices. While participating in this program, members work on personal goals such as socialization, organization, communication, memory retention, planning and pre-employment skills.

Call 844-585-9453 or visit bridgesforbraininjury.org for information.