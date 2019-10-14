Catholic Family Center is offering Telehealth services, including telemedicine consultations between CFC physicians on North Clinton Avenue and intensive residential treatment center locations in Monroe and Wayne counties.

The project is funded through a 2018 Opportunity Grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation. Clients can see providers remotely without leaving the treatment center, and CFC providers can see clients at multiple locations without leaving their offices.

Telepractice may be extended to rural sites. Visit cfcrochester.org for information.