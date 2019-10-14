Stephen Kuusisto will discuss how a guide dog changed his life as the Finger Lakes Forum presents its second program at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Club 86, 86 Avenue E, Geneva.

Kuusisto, who was born legally blind, will share how his guide dog, Corky, introduced him to a new world and understanding of how to live life with a disability. She helped him learn to appreciate travel and independence.

Registration is required by Oct. 18. Admission is $23, plus $10 for nonmembers. Dinner choices are pork or chicken. Call 315-370-0396 or email rventura3@rochester.rr.com for information.