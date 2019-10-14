Cammy Enaharo, Amy Kucharik and Peter Pashoukos will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at First Unitarian Church of Rochester, 220 S. Winton Road.

Enaharo is a Flower City Ukulele Festival headliner from Rochester. Pashoukos is known for combining looping and electronics with ukulele to play a mix of jazz, swing and blues. Kucharik presents songs recounting tales of reluctant love, heartbreak, revenge and grit.

Tickets cost $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit homeless families through the Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network. Visit flowercityukefest.wixsite.com/site for information.