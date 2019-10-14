Ontario County 4-H families gathered at 4-H Camp Bristol Hill’s main lodge to celebrate the 2018-19 year. This achievement night is a time to recognize youth for their accomplishments and growth over the past year.

The program featured a potluck dinner, and was led by teen leaders Noah Czadzeck, Avah Gladle, Mackenzie Lill, Preet Mands, Ryan Pare, Autumn Rosenzweig and Wyatt Wadams.

The first awards category, Essential Elements, recognized growth in the specific areas of belonging, independence, mastery and generosity. These awards are based off written nominations by a youth’s peer, leader, educator, parent or any other 4-H volunteer.

Belonging: Amberlea Atwood, Noah Czadzeck, Mason Michaelsen and Wyatt Wadams. Independence: Jaenette Cator, Morgan Cowan, Isaiah Czadzeck, Nora Day, Natalie Dunham, Ben Honecker and Autumn Rosenzweig.

Mastery: Simon Czadzeck, Mackenzie McClung and Mackenzie Michaelsen.

Generosity: Luke Czadzeck, Mackenzie Lill, Mackayla McClung and Madeleine Wilson.

A special Essential Elements award went to the Czadzeck family for exhibiting all four Essential Element attributes.

While Essential Element awards recognize a specific area of growth, achievement certificates recognize a well-rounded 4-H’er. Certificates are presented in age categories and based on number of community service hours, 4-H projects, educational events and leadership projects that a 4-H’er participated in throughout the year.

Cloverbud certificates for ages 5-8 went to Kiley Casson, Jack Kemper, Murphee Malcuria, Kellan Mclaughlin, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Charlie Rhodas and Isaac Wheeler.

Bronze certificates for ages 8-11 went to Deakin Businelle-Vasquez, Collin Isaacs, Rebecca Pare, Amelia Santy and Lucas Santy. Gold certificates went to Chase Atwood, Chloe Casson, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Nora Day, Natalie Dunham, Mackayla McClung, Mackenzie McClung, Declan McLaughlin, Mason Michaelsen and Zi’Hara Streeter.

Shelby Miller received a bronze certificate for ages 12-15. Silver certificates went to Avah Gladle, Mackenzie Lada and Preet Mand. Gold certificates went to Amberlea Atwood, Hannah Czadzeck, Isaiah Czadzeck, Manny Mand, Autumn Rosenzweig and Wyatt Wadams.

Gold awards for ages 16-19 went to Luke Czadzeck, Noah Czadzeck and Mackenzie Lill.

The Ontario County 4-H program thanks its club leaders, volunteer evaluators, workshop instructors, parents and other volunteers that make the program possible. Call 585-394-3977 or email sab423@cornell.edu for information.