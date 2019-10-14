Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday at the intersection of Route 96 and Phelps Junction Road in the Town of Phelps.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, a 2016 black Kia four-door sedan operated by Sheena Harris, 35, of Newark, rear-ended a 2019 red Ford SUV driven by Carol Wickam, 82, of Phelps at noon on Route 96, just west of Phelps Junction Road.

Harris was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Phelps Ambulance for treatment of pelvic and back pain. Wickam and passenger Ann Vaneenaeme, 82, of Phelps, were taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic for neck and back pain. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and all the people involved were wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.