“Come From Away,” a Broadway musical about the small town that welcomed the world, will make its local debut at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre on Nov. 19-24. Tickets are available now.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the world stopped. On Sept. 12, their stories moved everyone.

Call (800) 982-2787 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. Groups of 10 or more can call (585) 982-2787.