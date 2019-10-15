The 30th annual Al Sigl Community WalkAbout invites people of all ages and abilities to enjoy family-friendly Halloween fun while raising funds to help over 55,000 kids and adults with special needs on Oct. 27 inside Eastview Mall in Victor.

This free event features trick-or-treat tables and activity stations, creative costumes, and music. Breakfast starts at 8:30 a.m. before the event at 9:30 a.m. The costume contest is at 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit Al Sigl’s six member agencies: CP Rochester; Epilepsy-Pralid Inc.; Medical Motor Service; National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upstate New York Chapter; Rochester Hearing and Speech Center; and Rochester Rehabilitation.

Each year, Al Sigl asks attendees to share their reasons #WhyIWalkAbout. Many responses involve honoring the help a family member had received. Visit alsigl.org/walkabout for information.