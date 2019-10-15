Atria Greece recently welcomed members of the Ridge Road Fire District to a Coffee Klatch focusing on fire prevention and other topics.

“October is Fire Prevention Month,” said Elizabeth Richardson, executive director of Atria Greece. “This is a perfect opportunity to discuss fire safety and prevention in a convivial and welcoming setting.”

The program included daily tips to help prevent fires, and provided a relaxed atmosphere for residents and firefighters to visit with one another. Richardson said the event was fun alternative to the usual emergency response calls responded to by Ridge Road FD.

“As Atria nationwide continues to celebrate 100 Days of Gratitude, we wanted to offer an extra thank you to the dedicated men and women who serve our community every day,” Richardson said.