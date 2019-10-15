A Farmington man has been charged with attempted luring of a child after allegedly communicating online with an undercover detective he thought was a child.

Joseph M. Oberdorf, 27, of Farmington, was arrested Oct. 9 by Canandaigua Police Department officers. Police said he attempted to lure what he thought was a child into meeting him for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, but he was in fact communicating online with a detective from the Canandaigua Police Department.

Oberdorf was located in the Town of Farmington and arrested. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.