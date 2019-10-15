Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Tuesday

Oct 15, 2019 at 11:22 AM


Cobblestone Arts Center benefited from CMAC’s Chairs for Charity fundraiser during the 2019 Summer Concert Series.
The fundraiser consisted of selling chairs for $5 to concertgoers in the lawn section.
Cobblestone was able to raise nearly $2,000 for its Celebrating the Arts dayhab program. The money will be used for new resources and materials to keep the arts-based classes thriving.
Aside from purchasing chairs, patrons contributed additional donations. Those who worked the event were able to enjoy live outdoor music while supporting a good cause.
Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information on classes and performances.