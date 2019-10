Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington, will celebrate Halloween with Harvest Fest at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The night will feature a free viewing of “Transylvania 3” in the theater, a costume contest for kids, spooky live string music and seasonal refreshments.

This event is sponsored by Cobblestone’s community partner, Lyric Arts Academy. Students will perform during the event.