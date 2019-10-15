The Country Dancers of Rochester will present the annual Masquerade Ball from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at First Baptist Church of Rochester, 175 Allens Creek Road, Brighton.

Spooky decorations will glow as dancers enjoy refreshments while wearing masks and costumes. Dances will be chosen from the English country dance genre.

The caller for the ball is Pamela Goddard, of Ithaca. Live music will be provided by Sister Haggis, featuring Eileen Nicholson Kalfass (fiddle) and Jane Knoeck (piano, accordion).

Tickets are $25 for general admission and CDR members. Students and low-income are at $15. Visit cdrochester.org for information.