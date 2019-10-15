The Federation of Social Workers will present its 2019 Human Service Worker of the Year Awards from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Steve Hausmann will receive the Human Service Worker Lifetime Achievement Award. His 50-plus year career in the communications industry has been coupled with a record of community service.

He served as chairman of the Monroe County Sports Commission for nearly 20 years, and had a close relationship with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Holy Childhood, FSW, Alyssa’s Angels, Ronald McDonald House Charities and NYS Special Olympics.

Hausmann was honored by the Rochester Press Radio Club and New York State Broadcasters Association for his professional excellence in broadcasting.

Lisa Connors, who works at Monroe County Department of Human Services, will receive the Human Service Worker of the Year Award for the public sector. Brigit Hurley, of Children’s Agenda, and David Topa, of Pittsford Pediatrics, will receive the Human Service Worker of the Year Award for the private sector.

Richard Waldo Jr. will be honored with the John L. Seebach Volunteer of the Year Award for his involvement with Best Buddies Organization.

Hope Dealers BTC Inc. will be recognized as the Community Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

Darius Dillard and Nate Williams will be honored with the Courage Award.

The Rochester Police Locust Club will receive the Corporate Human Service Contributor of the Year Award.

The Zielinski family will be honored as the Human Service Family of the Year.

Annaliese Arena and Claudia Williams will receive the Next Generation Contributor Award, which honors human service efforts by someone age 18 or younger.

Sean Conor Martin, who works for Monroe County Department of Human Services, will receive the Bertina Forde Rising Star Award. This award is given for exceptional contributions in the public sector for individuals with less than two years of experience.

Visit fsw-union.org for information.