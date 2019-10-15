Allyn’s Creek Garden Club will sponsor a free event to explore climate change at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Nazareth College Arts Center’s Peace Theater.

“The C-Change Primer” is a program that uses visual data, charts and photographs to provide an overview of the science behind climate change and an assessment of the potential risks ahead.

“For many of us, no matter where we fall on the political spectrum, our understanding of climate change is influenced by partisan fervor and affiliation, rather than science and economic reality,” said Sophie Glovier, of C-Change Conversations. “This can prevent us from fully understanding the scope, complexity and urgency of the issue. Reactions to ‘The Primer’ have been overwhelmingly positive from conservatives and liberals alike.”

C-Change Conversations, a nonprofit based in New Jersey, developed “The Primer” with independent climate scientists and public policy specialists. It answers questions most Americans have about climate change, such as: How do we know climate change is real and is caused by humans? What is the scientific consensus? What are the dangers? Is there hope?

“The Primer” presents information that helps people understand how climate change will affect them personally, with an emphasis on how the changing environment is affecting health, national security and the global economy.

“Climate change is something we all need to know more about, and our club is thrilled to be bringing this informative program to the Rochester area” said Laura Hayden, president of the Allyn’s Creek Garden Club. “‘The Primer’ delivers an outstanding introduction to a serious issue that impacts all of us, but without stirring up partisan resentment. Most people who have seen ‘The Primer’ wish they’d brought friends along; it’s that compelling.”

Visit c-changeconversations.org for information.