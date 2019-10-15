Families looking for Halloween activities can head to Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford on Oct. 25-26 for the annual Trick or Treating in the Historic Village.

Over a dozen of the museum’s historic houses will give out Halloween treats, including allergy-safe Teal Pumpkin Project stops. Each day will include a campfire for marshmallow roasting, spooky storytelling, outdoor games and face painting.

This year, a kid-friendly lunch or dinner will be available for purchase at the Meeting Center dining room. The menu consists of pizza, mac and cheese, soup, beer, wine, and soda.

Some familiar characters will visit from Wonderland, highlighted by a performance of The Walrus and the Carpenter in the Davis Opera Hall. For those needing to recharge before heading out for more treats, the museum will have Halloween-themed movies playing in the Thompson Barn Activity Center, just off the main Village Square.

The candlelit Historic Village will create a spooky atmosphere for trick-or-treating from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. Saturday will offer all the same activities from noon to 4 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and candy bags. In case of inclement weather on Saturday, the museum will have a rain date on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and will announce the change on its website and social media.

Tickets are available gcv.org and are valid for either day. Tickets can be purchased at the admissions gate. Youth ages 1-17 tickets are $8. All children younger than 1 and all adults accompanying children are free.