I am compelled to offer my perspective on the candidacy of Jared Simpson for Canandaigua Town Council.

I have had the privilege of knowing Jared as both colleague and friend for over 30 years. In that time, I have witnessed his dedication as both teacher and coach, and benefited from his counsel as both fellow teacher and father.

Jared has an uncanny ability to view problems along several dimensions and create viable solutions which incorporate both the needs of the present and the future. He both listens and adapts, which I believe is crucial to the success of an effective leader.

On a more personal note, his character is beyond reproach. He is a loyal and supportive friend, and a loving and caring husband and father. Above all, he loves this community and will commit the time and energy necessary to ensure the Canandaigua remains The Chosen Spot.

John Michalko

Canandaigua