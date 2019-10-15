OFC Creations (Opportunities For Creativity) and Judith Ranaletta will present the off-Broadway musical “Nunsense” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1-3 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 2-3 at the Century Club of Rochester, 566 East Ave.

“Nunsense” begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium that is set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.”

The story follows Rev. Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Audiences will experience the production as the show comes to life around them. The production features five professional adult actors: Allyn Van Dusen, Emily Putnam, Courtney Weather, Jessie Keim and Jeannie Clinton. The show is directed by Ranaletta.

Tickets can be purchased at ofccreations.com or (585) 667-0954. Tickets are $50 for VIP seating, including a glass of champagne and prime seating, or $35 for general admission.