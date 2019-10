Here's your mid-October forecast:

Tuesday forecast:

Hi: 60° | Lo: 38°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SSW at 7mph

Today: Partly to mostly sunny and seasonable. A nice day! Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not as cool, with rising temperatures by morning. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.