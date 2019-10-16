Episcopal SeniorLife Communities is hosting “elements,” a display of photography by Pat Wilder, of Victor, until Dec. 8 at The 1570 Gallery at Valley Manor, 1570 East Ave., Rochester.

All of the images in this show were made from original slide transparencies and printed in traditional darkroom chemistry.

The subjects in the images are shown as they were found, without the use of filters or manipulation of colors or elements. The saturated colors are achieved through film choice, optimum natural light and paper selection — liford high gloss photographic paper containing layers of pure azo dyes.

Wilder is inspired by the abstract expressionist movement, specifically the generous use of bold color, space lines, compositional relationships and the abstract quality of artists’ work, which invited each viewer to engage with the image in a way that is unique to their own sensibilities.

An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is wheelchair-accessible. Admission is free.