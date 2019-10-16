Adding Candles Inc., a nonprofit volunteer organization founded in 2015 to support brain cancer research, recently donated $115,000 to the Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The nonprofit has raised $430,000 for brain cancer research in five years. The recent donation stems from its signature event, Adding Candles for a Cure.

“Support from our community, in particular those touched by brain cancer, was especially strong this year,” said Lois Warlick-Jarvie, president of Adding Candles. “Their generosity in response to personal loss is both humbling and inspiring. We are most thankful to everyone — fundraisers, donors, volunteers and sponsors — who helped make this donation possible.”

“We are appreciative to live in a community that comes together to support our mission to improve and extend the lives of patients with brain tumors,” said Nimish Mohile, associate professor of neurology and division chief of neuro-oncology at Wilmot. “The money raised by Adding Candles helps us to do innovative research, improve the quality of life for patients and caregivers, treat symptoms better, and open clinical trials that will eventually help patients live longer. It is gratifying to see current and former patients and caregivers put time, money and effort into this cause.”

Visit addingcandles.com for information.