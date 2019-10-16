BUFFALO — Western New York native and Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia is expected to meet with President Donald Trump this week to discuss a possible run for Congress.

Three sources told the Buffalo News that Bellavia will discuss his future with the president while attending the Association of the U.S. Army's annual meeting in Washington.

Last week, it was reported that Bellavia is undecided on whether to seek the now-vacant 27th Congressional District seat, vacated by Chris Collins, who resigned from the seat ahead of pleading guilty to insider trading.

Bellavia is an Iraq War veteran and lives in Orleans County. He ran against Collins in the 2012 primary for the seat.