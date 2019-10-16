The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County, 3040 County Road 10, Canandaigua.

The store will be open for browsing, and attendees can hear about programs that focus on creating opportunities for affordable homeownership for local families in need.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres by Cafe Sol and tastings by Arbor Hill Grapery & Winery. Admission is $5. Call 585-394-4400 or visit canandaiguachamber.com for information.