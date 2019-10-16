Laura Rideout's appeal hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. A decision is expected to be released sometime next month.

On Wednesday, an appeals court is set to hear the case of Laura Rideout, the suburban mother convicted of murdering her estranged husband in 2016.

Rideout, who is serving a life sentence, filed an appeal in May. In the filing, she blamed her two sons for the death of her husband Craig Rideout.

Prosecutors say the fact that she went into her estranged husband's home, found a bloody mess and didn't call police proves her role in the crime.

According to trial testimony, Alex and Colin Rideout were caught tossing garbage bags of evidence into Devil's Bathtub in Mendon Ponds Park. Craig Rideout was killed in the basement of his apartment in Penfield. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in Penn Yan the next day.

Alex Rideout is up for parole next year. Colin Rideout was also sentenced to life in prison.

